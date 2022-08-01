Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 August 2022 – Amira is still living a flamboyant lifestyle even after breaking up with Jimal over infidelity.

The mother of two, who runs an online cosmetic shop, took to social media and flaunted a receipt after shopping for her kids.

She spent over Ksh 100,000.

“As long as my kids are happy, I am happy,” she wrote and flaunted the receipt.

Amira walked out of her troubled marriage with Jimal last year.

Infidelity was the root cause of her breakup with the flamboyant matatu boss.

They have been co-parenting after parting ways.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.