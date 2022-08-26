Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, moved to the Supreme Court on Monday, where he challenged William Ruto’s victory during the August 9th Presidential election.

In his petition, Raila, who was accompanied by his running mate, Martha Karua, said there were gross irregularities and illegalities committed during the polls and called on the apex court to nullify the election.

In his petition, Raila claimed that his agents were barred from polling stations in Mt Kenya and Rift Valley regions and the returning officers rigged the election in favour of DP Ruto.

The former Prime Minister urged the court to nullify the election or declare him as President-Elect of Kenya and issue him with a certificate.

However, in 2017, during the Supreme Court petition challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win, Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu, said a presidential candidate or his/her agent cannot abscond duty from the polling station and then rush to the apex court requesting the court to overturn the election.

“A candidate or her agent cannot abscond duty from the polling station then ask the court to overturn the election,” Njoki Ndungu ruled in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST