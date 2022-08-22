Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has already filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory.

Raila and other political heavyweights from Azimio arrived at the Supreme Court a few minutes before 1 PM to witness the filing of the presidential petition with a lorry full of evidence to the utter surprise of Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team.

After arrival, a lorry was seen making its way to the precincts of the Supreme Court and in it were tonnes of evidence packed in cartons to back Raila’s petition.

The boxes of evidence were offloaded from the truck and presented to the court clerks by the Azimio leaders.

Raila, Martha and Kalonzo were seen carrying boxes containing files that will be used in the petition.

Among the leaders present were Peter Kenneth, Charity Ngilu and Kalonzo Musyoka. They were accompanied by Senior Counsel James Orengo among other lawyers in their team.

