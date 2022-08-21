Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – Photos of Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie’s bruises she allegedly sustained during a physical fight with her ex-husband Brad Pitt on their private jet in 2016 have been revealed.

Jolie, 47, filed images showing bruising to her hand and elbow to the FBI as part of an investigation into the couple’s ‘verbal and physical fight’ while onboard a private jet from France to Los Angeles on September 14, 2016.

It was during this flight that Jolie claims Pitt, 58, had taken her to the restroom in the back of the plane, grabbed her shoulders and shook her while yelling ‘f*****g up this family’, the FBI report revealed. Pitt denies all of Jolie’s claims.

After one of the former couple’s children had called their father a ‘pr***’ while they stood outside the restroom door, Jolie allegedly attempted to choke Pitt from behind in order to restrain him as she says he looked ‘like he was going to attack’ one of the minors.

Jolie claims that while Pitt was being choked, he threw his body back, causing Jolie to slam into chairs behind them, according to FBI documents which have yet to be publicly released but have been obtained by several media agencies.

Jolie claims she suffered injuries to her back and elbow as well as a ‘rug-burn type wound’ on her hand as a result.

Black-and-white images, which were included in the FBI report, show bruising to Jolie’s hand and elbow, according to Page Six magazine.

The photos comes after Jolie had been named as the anonymous ‘Jane Doe’ who had sued the FBI and requested the release of documents after an investigation into Pitt was closed.

During the flight, Pitt allegedly told Jolie one of her children ‘looked like a f**king Columbine kid’.

Pitt’s alleged comment appeared to be in reference to the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, which saw 12th grade students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold murder 12 kids and a teacher in Colorado.

Jolie said there had been ‘tension’ between her and her ex-husband, adding that Pitt’s aggression on the private aircraft in 2016 had made her feel ‘like a hostage’ onboard, the FBI report added.

In its final report on the investigation, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded that Pitt, who has previously admitted to problems with alcohol, did not physically abuse any of his children. Pitt was also cleared by the FBI of any wrongdoing.

Four days later, on September 19, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. The former couple, who had been married for almost five years, have since been embroiled in a custody battle over their children.

The former couple have six children together: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.

Jolie adopted Maddox in 2002, then Zahara in 2005, a year after she’d met Pitt while the pair filmed Mr. and Mrs. Smith. However Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.