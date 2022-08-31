Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 31 August 2022 – A lady has set tongues wagging after she attended an event last weekend rocking a skimpy dress that exposed her flesh to the public.

Although she wanted to steal the show at the event, Netizens were not impressed with her dress.

They expressed their thoughts on the outfit after her photos were shared on social media.

“How does she feel comfortable in those rags,” a social media user posed.

“I am flabbergasted. Oh God, have mercy on your children,” another social media user added.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.