Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – A new survey conducted by IPSOS Synovate has established none of the 2022 presidential front runners, William Ruto and Raila Odinga, will win in round one.

This is after the research revealed that more than 3.8% of the total voters registered will not cast their votes if elections were held today.

According to the survey, Raila enjoys 47% support of Kenyans, while 41% of Kenyans would vote for Deputy President William Ruto.

TIFA opinion has also placed Raila ahead of Ruto barely a week to the August 9th General Election,

Reacting to the opinion polls that seem to be placing Raila at the State House gate, Ruto urged the more than 800,000 voters who could not cast their votes to do so.

Speaking in Karen during the prayer breakfast, Ruto urged all the registered voters to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights.

The second in command said failure by the 3.8% of voters not to participate in the exercise will easily hand lead to the wrong people.

“The punishment given to good people who don’t vote is to be led by fools. Good people like us seating here, if you don’t show up to vote should not complain when the wrong people are voted for,” William Ruto said.

