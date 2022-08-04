Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – The public spat between President] Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto is reportedly working in favor of Azimio candidate Raila Odinga.

This was revealed by TIFA poll research analyst Tom Wolf, who said Raila is likely to get more votes thanks to the deep-rooted enmity between Uhuru and Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, Wolf stated that the all-out war which has degenerated into assassination claims could work in favor of Raila Odinga.

According to Wolf, Raila will be the ultimate winner in the Uhuru-Ruto fight.

“I think with the barbs being exchanged between the president and his deputy, in a way it makes Raila, who is not in the middle of this look sober and relaxed. Given the fact that more Kenyans are conservative in their personal relations, they might be put off a bit by this mudslinging. I am not sure,” he stated

The spat between the president and his deputy who is seeking to succeed him on a UDA ticket has attracted backlash from many quarters including the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the clergy.

The DP has been lashing out at the president for the Jubilee government’s failure in the last 5 years. Their relationship hit rock bottom in March 2018 after Uhuru and Odinga signed a deal famously known as the handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.