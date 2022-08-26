Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Confusion and blame games have rocked the Azimio One Kenya Alliance house, with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies accusing Presidential agent Saibatao Ole Kanchory of making Jakom lose the election to President-Elect William Ruto.

On Monday last week, Ruto was declared the winner of the election with Raila Odinga becoming second in his fifth attempt at the presidency.

Dikembe Disembe, who was one of those advising the former Prime Minister on youth affairs, accused Kanchory of ruining Baba’s victory since he went to the Bomas of Kenya to look for slay queens instead of guarding Azimio votes.

“Mr. Presidential Chief Agent, stop the virtue signalling. You are part of that PAINFUL TRUTH. How many county agent coordinators did you have on your speed dial, apart from slay-queening at Bomas? Pathetic,” Dikembe wrote on his social media.

Dikembe’s comments came moments after lawyer Donald Kipkorir, who is another Azimio apologist, accused Raila’s close confidantes of messing up Baba’s victory.

The Kenyan DAILY POST