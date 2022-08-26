Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, August 26, 2022 – Confusion and blame games have rocked the Azimio One Kenya Alliance house, with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies accusing Presidential agent Saibatao Ole Kanchory of making Jakom lose the election to President-Elect William Ruto.
On Monday last week, Ruto was declared the winner of the election with Raila Odinga becoming second in his fifth attempt at the presidency.
Dikembe Disembe, who was one of those advising the former Prime Minister on youth affairs, accused Kanchory of ruining Baba’s victory since he went to the Bomas of Kenya to look for slay queens instead of guarding Azimio votes.
“Mr. Presidential Chief Agent, stop the virtue signalling. You are part of that PAINFUL TRUTH. How many county agent coordinators did you have on your speed dial, apart from slay-queening at Bomas? Pathetic,” Dikembe wrote on his social media.
Dikembe’s comments came moments after lawyer Donald Kipkorir, who is another Azimio apologist, accused Raila’s close confidantes of messing up Baba’s victory.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Azimio cohort!
Don’t blame agent Saibatao Ole Kanchory for the lose of the 5th President of Kenya.
YEHWEH GOD rejected Raila Odinga due to his late father curse and his pride and legions of demons he processes. ALMIGHTY GOD directed him to pray but he opted to serve the demons and YAHWEH GOD rejected him for good and will never make him the president of KENYA to his dying day.
Agent Saibatao Ole Kanchory is the typical heart of Raila Odinga in all dimensions to the world glare and to himself to see and digest.
Raila Odinga should blame himself for his loses and nobody should carry that baggage. He is filthy and very arrogant to call the 5th President Elect ‘Chieth (MAVI)’. YAHWEH GOD, united you handshake demons and separated Hon. William Ruto, from his boss, so that he manifest HIS POWER in electing the 5th President of Kenya as has been declared already and the declaration will not change at the supreme court but confirmed by the IEBC chair.
Raila Odinga should public apologies to the 5th President elect for calling all manner of thing the legions of demons have manifested in him and also pray for his soul, so that it doesn’t end up in abyss.
YAHWEH GOD, confused all the azimio agent right from state house, all the CS & PS of the abyss regime of Uhuru.
The fear of GOD, is the beginning of WISDOM and UNLIMITED BLESSING wherever one is on this Earth.