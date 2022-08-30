Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Former Kitui County Governor, Charity Ngilu, is among millions of Kenyans who are on the moon after Azimio One Kenya Alliance won 5 out of 7 elections held on Monday.
Azimio won in Kakamega and Mombasa gubernatorial elections and also won in Kacheliba, West Pokot South, and Kitui Rural parliamentary races.
President-Elect William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) only won the Rongai parliamentary seat.
In her message on Twitter, Ngilu, who is a close confidante of Azimio party leader, Raila Odinga, said in a free, fair, transparent, credible, and verifiable election nobody can beat Raila Amollo Odinga.
“In a FREE, FAIR, TRANSPARENT, CREDIBLE and VERIFIABLE election, BABA @RailaOdinga wins 5/7. Thank you Kakamega, Mombasa, Kitui Rural, West Pokot South and Kacheliba. INAWEZEKANA,”Ngilu wrote on her twitter page.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
