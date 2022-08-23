Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – Azimio Captain Raila Odinga officially filed a presidential petition at the Supreme Court challenging the declaration of William Ruto as the fifth President-elect.

In the morning hours, Raila’s legal team had filed the petition online before submitting the physical documents with the registry.

Just before the 2:00 pm deadline, a truck full of evidence to support Raila’s claims arrived at the Milimani Law Court to the utter shock of Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza apologists.

The truckload of evidence not only stunned Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team but also left Kenyans talking.

Taking on their social media platforms, Kenyans mocked Raila for carrying a lot of evidence as he tries to challenge Chebukati’s verdict that declared William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua as the President and Deputy President-elect respectively.

Here are some of the reactions;

Wakoli Kunani said; “Azimio la Umoja one Kenya Coalition and Raila Odinga have more evidence than votes.”

Marti Machuka said; “Imebeba coffins ya kuzimia Azimio.”

Kinyua Maurice; “Do they expect in seven days the judges to read and make the judgment? This is more than all the ballot papers.”

John Kennedy said; “They now think they can confuse the judges with these workloads?”

Nyeri Wa Gakini said; “Ameleta hadi za past elections ndio tuogope.”

Gavana Mutua said; “Ile upumbafu iko Azimio… hata labda ni Atwoli ndio ako hapo ndani.”

Daniel Tarayia said; “Wakenya hapana cheza na Baba. Anaweza toa evidence hadi ya mipango yetu ya kando. That truck is so huge.”

Jude Waine said; “Even ballot papers cannot fill that lorry.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.