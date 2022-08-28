Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 28 August 2022 – Popular social media personality Catherine Njoki alias Kate Gladys, is in police custody after she defrauded members of her online chamas.

Kate runs 100 online chamas and it is alleged that she has disappeared with over Sh 10 Million.

Last year, she flew her grandparents to Mombasa for a vacation.

She shared the photos on Facebook and said that she decided to reward her grandparents for raising her after her mother died when she was a toddler.

Netizens showered her with praises back then, not knowing that she was a con woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.