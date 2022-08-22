Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Israel government has joined other world leaders in congratulating Kenya’s President-elect William Ruto, who was declared the winner of the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Last Monday, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati,, announced that the President-elect and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua won with 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.59 percent of valid votes cast, beating rivals Raila Odinga and Martha Karua, who had 6,942,930 votes (48 percent).

In a statement delivered by Israel Ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem, Israel President Isaac Herzog congratulated Ruto for emerging as the winner of the election.

“Received a congratulatory message from President of Israel Isaac Herzog that was presented by ambassador Michael Lotem, Karen, Nairobi County,” Ruto wrote on his Twitter page.

This is a big embarrassment to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is yet to congratulate William Ruto despite being declared the winner by the IEBC.

However, Ruto’s election is still facing a legal hurdle since Raila Odinga has challenged his victory at the Supreme Court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.