Friday, August 8, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged over how Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, attempted to stop William Ruto from being declared President-Elect on Tuesday.

According to impeccable sources, Matiangi sent his emissaries to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, urging him not to declare William Ruto as the President-elect despite winning the election with 50.59 percent.

Ruto‘s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, also confirmed this, saying the Office of the President also tried to stop the gazettement of Ruto as the President-elect.

“Matiang’i had instructed the government printer not to publish the Gazette Notice.

“Matiangi was calling the government printer all the time telling him not to publish Ruto in the Gazette until you (The Printer) get directions from the Attorney General,” Gachagua said.

The development comes even as Ruto on Thursday confirmed that PresidentUhuru Kenyatta is yet to congratulate him even after beating his candidate and Azimio La Umoja leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.