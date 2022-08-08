Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 8 August 2022 – Outgoing Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria claims there is a plan to rig elections in Kiambu.

The plan is allegedly being orchestrated by Kikuyu Deputy County Commissioner Eric Wamulevu.

This is what he posted on Facebook.

As from 5:00 am, our secret agents tracked the DCC Kikuyu Erick Wamulevu and ACC Susan Wachira to Ndeiya house owned by George Wainaina Ngewa “wa Kidero”.

In the house, our agents established they have marked several ballot papers together with an Iebc official who has been identified as a Mr. Mukuria-Logistics iebc .

The marked ballots are now in the custody of Wamulevu and ACC Susan as Mukuria works on a way to get the ballot papers stuffed and headhunts UDA agents to compromise them.

When we exposed this scheme led by the RO Marjorie Owino, she delegated the dirty schemes to this Mukuria.

Macharia and Owino are now said to be compromising Presiding officers to also help alter the results forms after counting.

We warned you that we will be ahead of you in all your evil schemes.

We played these games before so we know how it’s done.

We have also established the system they intend to use in case they fail the kiems kits by occasioning power blackouts as the lits cannot operate at below 40% power.

They will occasion the power outages to facilitate manual voter identification and kazi mtaani recruits whose lists we have acquired in 7 constituencies in Kiambu and will be circulating them to our agents with their photos to ensure they are not used to vote severally and stuff ballots.

