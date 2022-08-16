Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was fooled by opinion polls that put him ahead of Deputy President William Ruto.

Months to the August 9 polls, various opinion polls put Raila in the lead to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Just days before the polls, a poll done by Angela Ambitho of Infotrak indicated that the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate would win the election in round one by garnering 52 per cent of the votes cast. DP Ruto was projected to get 45 per cent.

Additionally, the poll put Raila ahead in more than 24 counties while Ruto – according to the pollster – was placed top in only 17 counties.

On the other hand, Tom Wolf’s TIFA poll projected a Raila presidency with a 53 per cent win. Ruto came in second at 45 per cent.

However, this was not the case as the DP beat Raila in the polls and was declared the president-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson, Wafula Wanyonyi Chebukati.

Notably, only one major poll firm put Ruto ahead of Raila prior to the elections. In two polls done by Intel Research Solutions (IRS), the DP beat Raila.

In a poll released on August 1, IRS projected Ruto’s win at 50.5 per cent. The former premier was placed second at 42.7 per cent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.