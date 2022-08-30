Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Legal Secretary Vacancy! (Nairobi)

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face

The Legal Secretary will provide efficient and exceptional secretarial services for the firm, is responsible for the switchboard from the front desk as well as assisting in the duties expected.

About the Client:

A leading law firm in Kenya is seeking an experienced, proactive, reliable Legal Secretary who is tasked with increasing efficiency in secretarial duties and office procedures. It has garnered experience in various sectors in Kenya.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Carry out secretarial work where assigned

Handle incoming and outgoing calls and deliveries, redirecting and routing inquiries, information, correspondence as appropriate

Make telephone calls upon request

Control telephone usage by staff ensuring no unauthorized calls are made and recording all calls made

Delivery, receipt and distribution of mail from courier services

Receive, attend at front desk and direct visitors to various meeting rooms and arrange all the necessary requirements for meetings/trainings e.g. training materials, soft drinks etc. as appropriate.

Ensure requisition and distribution of office/staff supplies.

Ensure all telephone faults and faulty equipment are reported on time and making appropriate follow up and providing feedback to HR & Admin Manager.

Check out repairs in the office and ensure that appropriate repairs and preventive maintenance are carried out and ensuring operation of equipment.

Ensure office electricity bill is paid in time and liaise with the cashier and any other office bills

File all statements and personal letters for the directors.

Ensure the cabinets in the director’s office are properly arranged always.

Supervise and check general cleanliness of the entire offices.

Type all the secretarial work issued out by the advocates.

Retrieve all the court files and ensure they are up to date.

Receiving hearing notice and checking with the diary on the suitability of dates.

Maintaining the office diary at the reception which is properly updated with the court dates in the office.

Diarize all meetings for both directors and hearing dates for the law firm.

Maintain a systematic building up system for the law firm works.

Retrieve the case files two weeks before the hearing for preparations.

Calling the witness before the hearing dates as directed by the advocate.

Updating the client on the progress of the matters with the supervision of the advocate.

Following up on medical reports for the clients

Following up on delegated assignments

Prepare tender documents for the law firm and follow through

To perform any other duties that maybe assigned by the management from time to time.

Qualifications & Requirements

Diploma in Legal Studies and or related field

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a legal secretary or paralegal

KNEC Secretarial Certification

Proficiency with MS Office & typing speed of at least 50 wpm with a high rate of accuracy.

Familiarity with legal documents, legal terminology and government regulations.

Competencies & Skills

Able to effectively prioritize, multitask effectively and meet deadlines

Courteous and professional demeanor with strong sense of discretion

Able to work as a team with attorneys and staff

Excellent and outstanding written, oral communication skills, and interpersonal abilities

Must uphold confidentiality and be proactive.

Committed to professional values and work ethics with a high sense of integrity and honesty.

Excellent organizational, great management and multi-tasking skills

Team player

Possess ultimate customer service skills

Ability to work under pressure

Maintain a high profile in the day to day operations.

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (LEGAL SECRETARY) as subject to reach us not later than 11th August 2022 to careers@italgloballtd.com. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.