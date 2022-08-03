Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

H&H Wellness International Limited is looking for youths to grow together in the following position.

SECRETARY/ RECEPTIONIST

Qualifications

  •  Diploma/degree
  •  Good writing and computer skills
  • Age 22-25 years
  • Healthy and good looking image

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit their C.V with their actual full standing photo to: hh.africahealth@gmail.com

All inquiries are to be made through email.

