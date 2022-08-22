Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 22, 2022 – Scott Disick sustained a minor cut to his head after getting into a single-car accident in his Lamborghini Urus in Calabasas on Sunday, August 21.

The 39-year-old who shares 3 kids with Kourtney Kardashian, was driving in The Oaks gated community when he smashed into a stone mailbox and his car flipped over.

He was alone in the car and didn’t appear impaired.

He sustained minor cuts from the accident but refused medical attention from paramedics after.

The Lamborghini was towed from the scene but Scott was not cited for any crime in the end.