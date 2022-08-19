Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 August 2022 – Top Ohangla singer, Price Indah, is on the spot for cheating on his wife with a slay queen.

The slay queen, identified as Lavendar Nyar Jera, leaked photos having fun with the married Ohangla singer and revealed that they have dated secretly for the last 8 months.

They have been meeting in hotel rooms behind his wife’s back.

She also leaked WhatsApp chats and video calls, leaving the singer with an egg on his face.

Indah is currently among the most sought-after Ohangla artists in Kenya.

His music appeals to both the young and old generations.

Here’s evidence that he has been cheating on his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.