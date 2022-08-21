Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 21, 2022 – Celebrated Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has shared a photo of his residential apartment under construction.

The father of five had gone to inspect the ongoing construction.

Sharing the photo on his Facebook page, he wrote,” Grace means that all of your mistakes now serve a purpose instead of serving shame.

“It is undeserved, unmerited, unearned FAVOUR,”.

Samidoh is currently among the most sought-after artists in Kenya.

He is said to have made a killing when he toured the United States of America last year, where he performed for almost two months.

He also toured UK, Dubai, and Qatar a few months ago.

