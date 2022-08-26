Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 26 August 2022 – A video of popular Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh exchanging glances with a beautiful lady during a recent club performance has surfaced online and sparked reactions among Netizens.

It is clear from the video that the singer was mesmerized by the lady’s beauty.

He skillfully instructed his manager to take her phone number.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video on social media and advised men to avoid dating ladies who attend Samidoh’s concerts since most of them belong to the streets.

“Gentlemen, you only have to live by this one cardinal rule. Follow this rule and succeed in life. If she likes Samidoh’s music, it is a red flag,” he wrote.

Samidoh is a well-known womanizer with an appetite for beautiful ladies.

Watch the video.

