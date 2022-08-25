Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Sales of Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel The Satanic Verses have soared after the author was attacked on stage.

The 75-year-old was stabbed multiple times this month before he was due to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state. He suffered severe injuries to his eye, arm, and liver and is recovering in hospital.

Sir Salman had a fatwa issued against him by Iran’s leader in 1989 after The Satanic Verses was deemed blasphemous by some Muslims.

From August 14 to August 20, the paperback edition of the book hit its highest ever spot at 120th in the bestselling chart, up from 24,491st for the week before the attack, according to Mail Online.

Those trying to secure a copy of the book through Waterstones and Foyles face a two-week wait.

The Satanic Verses ebook entered the Amazon charts at number 12 for the first time in the week from August 14. The celebrated writer is set to release his next book, Victory City, in February 2023.

The novelist’s suspected attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault.