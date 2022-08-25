Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 25 August 2022 – Nairobi Governor-elect Johnson Sakaja stole the show with his kids after they showed up at his swearing-in ceremony looking elegant.

His two sons matched in sharp grey suits while his adorable daughter wore a pink dress.

They walked with him on the red carpet as people clapped for them and took pictures.

However, his wife did not attend the colourful ceremony.

Sakaja is said to have been divorced by his wife over infidelity.

See how he stunned with his kids on the red carpet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.