Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 August 2022 – More details on Governor Johnson Sakaja’s love life have emerged, days after he was sworn in.

According to rumour mills, Sakaja has 6 kids (5 boys and a girl) with different women.

Sakaja’s first wife is called Nekesa.

They reportedly divorced and no longer see each other eye to eye after he refused to support their 3 kids.

His first wife and kids did not attend his swearing-in ceremony.

He has a second wife, the mother of the two boys who appeared at his inauguration ceremony looking stylish in sharp suits.

His second wife showed up at the ceremony but she looked gloomy.

She was also not properly dressed for the important occasion, sparking reactions among Kenyans.

It is alleged that he has been having endless marital woes with his second wife and their marriage is on its deathbed.

The hunk Governor has a daughter with a beautiful lady identified as Angie Mbuthia, a lawyer by profession.

Angie attended Sakaja’s inauguration and was also part of his campaign team.

It is alleged that Sakaja is planning to divorce his second wife and marry his baby mama.

Below is a screenshot from a social media user concerning Sakaja’s love life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.