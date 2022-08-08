Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 8, 2022 – Ex-Manchester United footballer, Ryan Giggs has arrived at court this morning and is set to face trial today, August 8, for allegedly attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend and assaulting her sister.

Giggs arrived with his legal team at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court at 9.15am.

A jury to hear the trial will be selected later before the trial begins with the prosecution opening by Peter Wright QC.

The 48-year-old is charged with assaulting his former girlfriend, PR executive Kate Greville, 37, and causing her actual bodily harm on November 1, 2020, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.

He also faces a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour towards Ms Greville throughout their relationship, which began in 2017 and ended with the alleged assault.

The charge specifies that his behaviour towards Ms Greville included the use of ‘isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse’.

Last year, a court heard that Giggs allegedly kicked Ms Greville in the back before throwing her out of a five-star hotel bedroom naked after she accused him of flirting with other women.

The Welshman is further charged with common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, on the same day.

Giggs was arrested by police at his home in November 2020 and released on bail.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance in April last year.

Last month, he stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

In a statement, he said he did not want the country’s preparations for this year’s World Cup in Qatar to be ‘affected, destabilised or jeopardised in any way by the continued interest around this case’.

Giggs met Ms Greville in 2013 after she helped promote his Hotel Football venue, launched with ex-United teammate Gary Neville.

He divorced his wife Stacey in December 2017 and they finalised a £40million settlement after he cheated on her with model and Big Brother star Imogen Thomas during their 10-year marriage.

Giggs found love again with lingerie model, Zara Charles, 33, who has ‘supported’ him through the charges.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.