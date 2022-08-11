Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has learned the art of confusing Kenyans as millions wait anxiously for who will be the fifth President of Kenya.

Although raw data shows Raila Odinga leading with a small margin, UDA apologists led by Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, Nakuru Governor-elect Susan Kihika, and Nairobi Women Representative loser, Millicent Omanga insist the DP is winning.

They have been issuing fake results showing Ruto leading and the actual vote tallying shows former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is leading the election with 49.48 percent with Ruto coming second with 49.12 percent.

Here is a screenshot showing how Ruto’s lieutenants led by Dennis Itumbi, Kihika, Nyoro and Omanga are confusing Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.