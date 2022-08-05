Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 5, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has launched a scathing attack against Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate and Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua.

During an interview, Kibicho intimated that Gachagua is a very sick man suffering from selective amnesia.

This is after UDA strongman denied ever working in Molo District as an Administration Officer.

Kibicho stated that Gachagua was a sick man and could not remember that he once served the government.

According to the PS, the first-time MP cannot be trusted with the Office of the Deputy President since he cannot remember where he worked before.

“He needs a doctor because of the lies coming out of him, he does not look like a normal person. It is on record Gachagua worked in Molo but cannot remember because he is sick,” Kibicho stated during the interview.

Kibicho referred to the MP as a “pathological liar” and challenged him to tell Kenyans why he was fired from public office and not resigned as claimed.

“I am the PS Interior and I am telling you that Gachagua was sacked from the Ministry of Interior for abstention. He never resigned.”

“He was fired for desertion of duty and mismanagement of relief food, and I have evidence to support what I am saying,” Kibicho stated.

Kibicho further claimed that Gachagua was later posted as a special District Officer to North Eastern but refused to report to work.

