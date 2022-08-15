Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Controversial East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, Florence Jematia, who once threatened to buy guns for her supporters, is the new Baringo County Woman Representative.

During the campaigns leading to the August 9 polls, Jematia was arrested after threatening to arm her supporters if President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government did not address the banditry menace in the area.

Jematia – who was running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, garnered 144,239 votes, with her closest competitor Gladwell Cheruiyot getting 40,302 votes.

After receiving her certificate, Jematia promised to work with other elected leaders to restore order in the volatile region that has seen hundreds of lives lost.

“Everyone is looking up to us as leaders to solve the banditry menace and unite all warring communities. Whether we like it or not, everything starts and ends with security in this county,” Jematia stated.

In February this year, police arrested her after she remarked that she was willing to buy firearms for the people of Baringo if the national government did not address the security crisis in the area.

The politician was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives but denied the allegations, saying she was misquoted.

Jematia was later released on a Ksh1 million bond and was instructed to avoid attending rallies or setting foot in Baringo South.

