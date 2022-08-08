Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 August 2022 – Controversial city preacher and the founder of Nairobi Aviation College, Peter Manyuru, has been accused by a former lecturer at the institution of having affairs with students.

According to the lecturer, who sought anonymity, Manyuru impregnated several students at the city-based college and dumped them.

He fell in love with one of the students called Dorothy while still married to his first wife.

He later married her as a second wife in 2020 after she fell pregnant.

He mostly flaunts Dorothy in public even though he has another wife.

This is not the first time the controversial preacher is being linked to scandals.

A local daily exposed how he makes millions selling ‘anointed’ pens and handkerchiefs to his brainwashed congregants for Ksh 1,000 each.

His college was also exposed by NTV for selling fake degrees and certificates.

Meet his second wife Dorothy, whom he started dating when she was a student at Nairobi Aviation College.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.