Monday, August 29, 2022 – Deputy President-elect, Rigathi Gachagua, has warned Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to stop blocking Bungoma senator-elect Moses Wetangula from becoming the Speaker of the National Assembly.

President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza has fronted Wetangula to succeed Justin Muturi as the speaker of the National Assembly.

This will make Wetangula the third-most powerful figure after the president and his deputy.

According to Rigathi, Kibicho is heading a team of government operatives who are keen on sabotaging Wetangula’s quest to take over the helm of the August house.

He claimed that Kibicho had ordered the government printer to momentarily halt the gazettement of senators in a bid to injure Wetangula’s ascension to the office.

“I want to tell Karanja Kibicho, the current Interior PS who would be leaving office with President Uhuru Kenyatta, that he tried frustrating DP William Ruto for four and half years and he (Ruto) has now become president.

“He has now started another plot to bar Wetangula from assuming the speaker’s position.

“I want to tell him that stopping the gazettement of the senators is inconsequential in matters of electing the speaker of the National Assembly.

“He is just wasting his time like he did for four years trying to stop Ruto from being the president of Kenya,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua was speaking during a church service at Christ the King Cathedral in Bungoma Town.

Wetangula had exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Coalition has the requisite numbers to influence the next leader of the National Assembly.

