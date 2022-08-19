Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 19 August 2022 – On Monday, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati declared William Ruto as President-elect during a dramatic event at Bomas of Kenya.

The event was marred with chaos after four commissioners walked out and refused to sign form 34C that Chebukati used to declare Ruto as the winner.

Hawk-eyed Netizens have discovered that one of Ruto’s bodyguards was guarding the IEBC boss when he was announcing the contested results.

There are allegations that Chebukati was bribed by Ruto to declare him the winner.

Watch the controversial video.

