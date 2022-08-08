Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 08 August 2022 – Tigania East Member of Parliament, Gichunge Kabeabea, who is seeking re-election on the UDA ticket, has been accused of torching his Toyota Prado to seek sympathy votes from the electorate.

Although he alleged that his driver was accosted by unknown people along Mikinduri- Mulika road and bundled out of his Toyota Prado, which was later set ablaze, the MP is being accused of staging the attack.

According to politician Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru, Gichunge stage-managed the Saturday night attack and then went to a church service the following day where he cried like a toddler while seeking sympathy votes.

However, his stunts are said to have backfired badly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.