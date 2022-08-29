Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – Deputy President-elect, Rigathi Gachagua, has told President Uhuru Kenyatta that his deputy, William Ruto, will be President of Kenya whether he likes it or not.

Addressing church service at Christ the King Cathedral in Bungoma town on Sunday, Gachagua said Ruto’s journey to State House is a done deal and no man can stop it.

“Uhuru thought that if he isolates Ruto he would have made it, I want to tell him that now Ruto is the next President and nobody is going to block his swearing-in,” Gachagua said.

“Ruto won fairly and the Kenya Kwanza is waiting to plan who to serve in different capacities,” Gachagua added.

At the same time, the former Mathira Member of Parliament, chided Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, accusing him of plotting to block the DP from being president.

He said every attempt to stand in the way of Ruto’s bid to be president will be an exercise in futility.

“Ruto’s state house bid is unstoppable. I want to tell PS Kibicho that he has just wasted his time plotting for things that will never happen in Kenya,” he said.

“PS Kibicho stop wasting time, pack your belongings and plan how you will reach home.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.