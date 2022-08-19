Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – ODM aspirant for Kakamega Governorship Fernandes Barasa has sensationally claimed that the decision by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to postpone the gubernatorial election in Kakamega indefinitely is meant to punish residents for backing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

On Wednesday, Chebukati postponed the Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial elections until further notice following the threats and intimidation of the IEBC officials. The elections were scheduled for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Reacting to Chebukati’s move, Barasa claimed the decision was meant to punish Kakamega residents for overwhelmingly supporting Raila Odinga instead of William Ruto in the recently concluded elections.

“I express my disgust at the decision made by the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to indefinitely postpone the Gubernatorial Elections scheduled for next week.

“The people of Kakamega just like other Kenyans, have a right to exercise their democratic right which Mr. Chebukati wants to deprive them of following his decision which was made in bad taste.”

“The move, if allowed to stand, will deprive them of the basic services that they are entitled to receive from the County government, as the incumbent Governor will now have limited powers. We have reasons to believe that the whole plan was orchestrated by enemies of Kakamega County, who are behind Mr. Chebukati and are committed to punishing us for supporting and voting for Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” part of the statement read.

The ODM aspirant indicated that his lawyers were moving to court to challenge the decision by Chebukati to postpone the elections indefinitely.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.