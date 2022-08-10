Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi is stunned. This is after his party lost miserably in the just concluded General Election in Vihiga, his home county.

Mudavadi’s party lost several County Assembly seats to its opponents.

However, the most devastating shock is when the ANC party lost the Sabatia parliamentary seat, which was once held by Mudavadi, to William Ruto’s UDA party.

Despite joining forces under one coalition Kenya Kwanza for the State House race, ANC miscalculated its moves by allowing the UDA party to field a candidate in Mudavadi’s home constituency.

Clement Sloya of UDA defeated ANC’s Emmanuel Ayodi Lusigi in the race to clinch the hotly contested seat.

“In line with your will and how you spoke through the ballot, I wish to announce that I have unequivocally conceded defeat as per results,” ANC’s Ayodi said in his secession letter to his supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.