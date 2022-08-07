Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 7, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies attended a church service at Jesus Teaching Ministry Church in Kayole, which is run by controversial preacher Peter Manyuru.

Peter Manyuru was exposed last year by one of the local dailies for defrauding his brainwashed congregants through fake miracles.

It was reported that he sells ‘anointed’ pens and handkerchiefs for Sh 1,000, minting millions since he has a huge following across the country.

He also charges an appointment fee for those who need one on one prayer sessions.

Peter Manyuru is also the proprietor of Nairobi Aviation College which was once exposed for selling fake certificates.

Sharing the photos on his Facebook page, Ruto wrote, “The LORD will cause your enemies who rise against you to be defeated before you. They shall come out against you one way. — Deuteronomy 28:7.Church service at Jesus Teaching Ministry in Kayole, Nairobi County with leaders Musalia Mudavadi, Johnson Sakaja, Kimani Ichung’wah, Millicent Omanga, Njoroge Muchiri, Francis Mureithi, among others,”.

