Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that the hate leaflets being widely circulated in Uasin Gishu County originate from the office of the President.

Addressing his supporters in Eldoret Town yesterday, Ruto accused Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho of being behind the leaflets.

He denied the existence of a plot to chase non-residents out of the town, saying the leaflets were authored by State Officers at the office of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The DP challenged the president to take action against the perpetrators, saying he acted swiftly when DCI tried to revive the issue of post-election violence.

“The DCI tried to bring issues of post-election violence, he was told off by the president. I want to tell my friend Mr. President, the same way you told off (DCI George) Kinoti when he started that nonsense of post-election violence please tell off the characters at the office of the president who are now printing pamphlets to cause disharmony in the Republic of Kenya, they need to stop because they are not about to succeed.”

The DP said he will send home the officials behind the leaflets once he wins the presidency next week.

On Sunday, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho said they are privy to threats being pushed by a section of people to coerce people to support a particular faction.

He warned that those behind such threats will be brought to book even as he divulged that a multi-agency team has already been dispatched to handle the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.