Sunday, August 21, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has revealed why he raided Raila Odinga’s Azimio, wooing his MPs to join Kenya Kwanza.

This comes even as Azimio is crying foul, accusing Ruto of trying to kill the Opposition by having everybody on his side; a move Raila’s coalition termed as dictatorial.

However, according to Ruto, he invaded Azimio to get enough numbers in both the National Assembly and the Senate to ensure that government policies and laws are passed in earnest.

Speaking to Kenya Kwanza leaders at his Karen residence, Ruto stated that he lured UDM members and independent MPs-elect to his side so as to garner numbers and pass laws that will help him in delivering the campaign promises.

He noted that he needs the numbers in the National Assembly so that the MPs can pass laws that will unlock funding for projects such as the Hustler Fund that he promised to Kenyans during his campaigns.

The president-elect further noted that he has a profound legislative agenda and wants to get the leverage to drive his agenda in the National Assembly.

“Many people are wondering why we are consolidating our place in the National Assembly and the Senate, but you need to understand we have a huge responsibility ahead of us. We need a lot of policy decisions to be made and legislative interventions to be made and we need the team that will help us deliver on the pledges we made to the people of Kenya,” Ruto stated.

“We are consolidating the team that will help us prosecute our policy agenda in Parliament so that we can do that which we must do for the people of Kenya. Having numbers gives us leverage.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.