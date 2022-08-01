Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – It appears President Uhuru Kenyatta may have changed his mind about handing over power to his Deputy, William Ruto when his term ends.

This was confirmed by Ruto himself, who stated that Uhuru is, after all, considering handing over power to him after the August 9th General Election.

Speaking in his backyard of Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Ruto referred to the speech by Uhuru during the commissioning of the Expressway as a silver lining for his State House ambitions.

He expressed confidence that he would be declared the winner of the August 9 polls – whom the Head of State confirmed he would hand over power.

“You all heard him yesterday (Sunday), didn’t you? Previously, he stated that he would never hand over power to William Ruto, but he said that will hand over power to whoever will win the election,” Ruto reiterated.

However, the Deputy President sarcastically lauded Uhuru for being a champion of democracy. He affirmed that he would send both him and Azimio candidate Raila Odinga home.

“I also heard you say that whoever will lose, you will go home along with him. Now prepare yourself and put your kitendawili baggage on a wheelbarrow and take him home,” he added.

Ruto was responding to the President, who distanced himself from claims that he was planning to kill him and his allies.

“You have insulted me for close three years, has anyone touched you? I was in office for those three years and did I not have the capability? Now that I want to hand over the government and I have limited powers, do you think I have time to look for you?” Uhuru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.