Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has beaten President-elect William Ruto in the first round of the petition seeking to overturn his controversial victory.

This is after the Supreme Court threw out some of his applications.

Some of the applications the President-elect had filed at the Supreme Court of Kenya were to have the affidavits filed at the Supreme Court of Kenya by the six IEBC commissioners struck out.

In an application filed in court by Professor Kithure Kindiki, Ruto argues that the commissioners have been enjoined so as to create second-tier petitioners while in truth masquerading as respondents.

The commissioners include Boya Molu, Abdi Guliye, Juliana Cherera, Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Masit, and Francis Wanderi.

The commissioners have been named as respondents in the presidential petition.

The Supreme Court has however thrown out the application.

Another petition associated with Ruto that has been rejected is his request to have the law society of Kenya locked out of the case.

LSK had filed an application to be enjoined as amicus curiae – friends of the court.

Agano Party Leader Waihiga Mwaure’s bid to be enjoined the case has also been rejected.

The presidential candidate wanted to be enjoined as an interested party and was keen on supporting the re-election of Ruto as the President-elect in the case by arguing that the election was free and fair.

Another application filed by Moses Kuria was also rejected.

Kuria wanted Raila locked because of the Bomas of Kenya Chaos that erupted during the announcement of Presidential results.

