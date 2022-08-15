Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has sensationally claimed there was widespread rigging in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region in favor of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto.

During an interview, Kalonzo insinuated that polls were compromised in Central Kenya, which is Ruto’s stronghold.

“We have credible information that in many polling stations, a voter would be given six to seven ballot papers for the presidential candidate alone.

“That explains the variance between gubernatorial candidates, senatorial and others.”

“In the greater mountain region, you find that William Ruto emerged with 1 million more votes than the governors put together. What does that tell you? These are things we must put to an end if we are going to grow this country’s democracy,” Kalonzo stated.

Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will declare Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga the winner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST