Friday, August 5, 2022 – Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused Deputy President William Ruto of orchestrating a scheme to withdraw his wife’s official car after the Jubilee administration assumed power in 2013.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Kalonzo stated that the plan was to frustrate him, having supported former Prime Minister Raila during the 2013 General Election.

Besides, the DP made sure that the Ukambani region did not get top positions in the Uhuru-Ruto Government.

However, Kalonzo explained that President Uhuru Kenyatta did not have any problem with him and was not part of the scheme.

“When the Jubilee Government took over, my ailing wife lost her official state car. In 2013 when Ruto got into power he made sure my wife lost her car. He is very conniving and heartless.”

“He went for her car instead of mine and made sure Kamba community did not get any seats in Cabinet apart from CS Monica Juma,” he stated.

Kalonzo was Raila’s running mate in the 2013 presidential elections as the duo ran for office under the Coalition of Reforms and Democracy (CORD).

The duo ran for office again in 2017 under the NASA coalition with the support of Kenya Kwanza principals Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

