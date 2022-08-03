Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Mt Kenya residents against voting for Deputy President William Ruto in the August 9, presidential election.
While responding to Deputy President William Ruto’s allegations that he was after harming him, his family, and his allies, Uhuru accused Ruto of playing deceitful politics to win voters’ sympathy.
According to Uhuru, Ruto is just amplifying what he will be doing when he ascends to power in August with his wild claims.
“Those telling me not to kill their children are only telling me not to do what they, themselves would do if they were in my position. That is what they just think about. That’s what they would do if they were in power. They are led by the devil. I am led by my God,” Uhuru stated.
While defending his choice of Azimio candidate Raila Odinga, Uhuru said the country will not be safe in William Ruto’s hands because he will use his position to harm many.
“Ule mtataka mimi ndio nitapatia kisu, kama ni kisu ya kuwaongoza na kuwalinda ama ni ya kuwakata nyiyi ndio mtajua tumeskizana vile tunaongea juu kisu iko na pande mbili ya kuchunga boma ama ya kukata na kumaliza watoto…mjichagulie,” Uhuru said.
Loosely translated “Whoever you want is the one I will give the sword, the knife has two sides, to take care of the house or to cut and kill the children… choose for yourself.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Imbecile!
Tuondoke na mashetani zako!
The dp will not kill anybody. You imbecile have killed so many innocent people as your useless fossil father did.
Take your hate and machunu to your father’s grave and cry baby cry there for being an imbecile placenta of no value.
The citizens of the republic of Kenya, have had enough of you: just leave and go a die direct to abyss. Nobody needs your foolishness. You are needed at the ICC will all those mungiki and chekoro thugs deployed in those region of 2007/8 PEV planned by the fossil Kibaki with that deputy whore of the azimio la wachawi na majambazi.
All voter should come in huge number to vote for the DP and not this imbecile criminal in azimio la wachawi and majambazi.
GOD BLESS KENYA.