Friday, August 26, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the Chairman of Azimio One Kenya Coalition party, is happy over Raila Odinga’s petition at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s victory.

This was revealed by Ruto’s apologist and lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who claimed that Uhuru is impressed so far with Raila’s petition as things seem to be going as per the plan.

According to Abdullahi, neither William Ruto nor Raila Odinga has a bigger stake in the outcome of the presidential petition than Uhuru.

He opined that the outgoing Head of State is the mastermind behind Raila’s petition because it has provided him with the best opportunity to deny Ruto a chance to succeed him.

“Outgoing President Kenyatta has a bigger stake in the outcome of the Presidential petition before the Supreme Court than both President-Elect William Ruto and Hon Raila…the case presents the last suicidal chance to stop President Ruto,” Ahmednasir said in a Tweet.

Uhuru bitterly fell out with his deputy after he shook hands with his long-time political foe Raila Odinga, a partnership that saw him throw his weight behind Ruto’s bitter rival in the 2022 presidential elections.

In an indirect reference to William Ruto, the outgoing President at one point said he will not hand over power to thieves who will steal and exploit Kenyans.

“I intend to ensure that those who will take over power will not exploit and steal from Kenyans. I want the next government to foster unity among our people not divide them,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.