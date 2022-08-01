Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 20122 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has finally thrown in the towel on the Mombasa gubernatorial race after joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Sonko, who was barred from vying for any electable seat or holding any public office by virtue of having been impeached as Nairobi governor, quit the Mombasa race in favor of Omar Hassan of UDA.

According to Sonko, he had to join Ruto and Kenya Kwanza who gave him a better deal and solution for the people of Mombasa than Raila Odinga and his Azimio did.

“Time is not on our side and I have had to sit down as a leader and think about what would be best for my people and I have come to the realisation that I should work with a government that shares the same vision for my people as I and one that benefits them,” Sonko wrote on his social media account.

He termed his move as a better solution having been offered plum positions in the executive should Ruto clinch government.

Among the slots include One Cabinet Secretary position, three principal secretaries’ slots, and four ambassadors’ slots which he promised to dish out to his political allies who have fought to have him on the ballot.

“It is not about Sonko now, I have to think about the people of Mombasa and their future. I will not be leaving my brother Hon. Ali Mbogo behind, who has been put to suffering by those fighting me, and therefore from the positions offered I will also consider him,” Sonko stated.

“With your blessings, I would want to get into this agreement with UDA, so that I can be assured of jobs and opportunities for my Mombasa and Nairobi people,” he added.

He bid President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kalonzo Musyoka political goodbye, saying he had found a better political trajectory that sadly didn’t involve them.

“I however will not leave without gratitude to His Excellency Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka who has stood with me all along with the same ambition of helping the people of Mombasa.”

“ I also pass my gratitude to His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been like a brother to me and supported me and I wish him nothing but the very best of luck in his future endeavors,” Sonko said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.