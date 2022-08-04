Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 4, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is now as good as the next president.

This is after a group of Kenyans living in the United Kingdom (UK) threw their weight behind his candidature.

With exactly five days to the crucial vote, the group vowed to mobilise other Kenyans in Diaspora to follow suit.

They hailed Raila as a reformist and development-oriented leader who would carry on with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.

Led by the Rao Diaspora campaign coordinator Ali Ali and Secretary-General Rose Seko, the group said they have well-organized teams drumming up support for Raila’s bid around the globe.

“The fruits of our efforts will be clear on August 9. We have a well-organized team running Raila’s campaigns here in the UK and in other countries, including Kenya,” said Ali.

The group has been organizing virtual rallies that have been addressed by Raila as well as the Diaspora Caravan in Mt Kenya.

“We have teams in Mt Kenya, Rift Valley, and Western conducting door-to-door campaigns to ensure nothing is left to chance in ensuring that Raila and his running mate, Martha Karua win this election,” added Ali.

He warned Kenyans against electing Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team, terming them corrupt and untrustworthy.

“These are corrupt leaders that cannot be trusted with leadership. You can’t elect a corrupt person to fight corruption. Raila and Karua are clean politicians and therefore it is easy to trust them to deal with this problem,” said the Rao Campaign coordinator.

The same message was echoed by Seko who warned that Kenya’s economy risks collapsing if left in the hands of the corrupt.

“We must vote for Raila and Karua to deny the thieves the instrument of power, otherwise we will be doomed. Kenya is safe in the hands of Baba and Martha,” said Seko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.