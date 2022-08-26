Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has told Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to stop threatening the Supreme Court to declare him President-elect.

Speaking from Karen, Ruto asked Raila to give the Supreme Court ample time to prepare for a verdict on the case challenging his presidential victory

He said that the court had the capacity to rule on the issues that were raised concerning his election.

He said that there was no need to lecture the Judiciary on what to do maintaining that the Judiciary is an independent arm of government.

“Let me ask our competitors if we want to move the country to the next level. Please allow the judicial system in Kenya to make a determination of the issues that you have taken to court,” Ruto stated.

“There is no need why anybody would want to lecture the judiciary on what to do. The judiciary is an independent arm of government and they have what it takes to make a determination on the issues taken before them,” he added.

At the same time, Ruto alleged that his competitors were on a mission to destroy the Wafula Chebukati-led IEBC, maintaining that he will not allow them.

His remarks come after Azimio coalition party leader Raila Odinga said that the Supreme Court should declare him president-elect.

Raila said that there was no need to go for a rerun if the court found out that he won the election, adding that the only thing that will remain will be his swearing-in.

