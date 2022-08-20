Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has also weighed on the just concluded General Election where Deputy President William Ruto emerged the winner, according to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukai.

In a statement yesterday, IHRF urged Raila Odinga to concede defeat and move on, saying Ruto beat him fair and square in a free, fair, and transparent election.

The Foundation told the Azimio chief to accept the results as announced by Chebukati for the sake of the country.

“The results of the Kenyan elections are clear and verified by the electoral authority (IEBC) which has proclaimed William Ruto president-elect.”

“Let us trust in the constitutional system and the rule of law. Out of democratic responsibility, Raila should concede,” the rights body said.

The body must ensure laws are laid down for governments across the world to act in certain ways or to refrain from certain acts.

William Ruto was declared the winner after he garnered 7,176,141 votes, equivalent to 50.59% of valid votes cast, beating Raila who had 6,942,930 votes representing 48.85%.

However, Raila has since rejected the results and vowed to challenge Ruto’s victory at the Supreme Court.

