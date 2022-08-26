Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Another Azimio MP has told Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to concede defeat for the sake of peace, saying President-elect William Ruto was duly elected in a free, fair, and verifiable election.

In a viral video, Tiaty MP William Kamket, who was elected on Gideon Moi’s KANU ticket, an affiliate of Azimio, distanced himself from allegations raised by Raila regarding the votes tallied at his constituency.

He said the votes announced at his constituency were the same as that announced at the Bomas of Kenya.

He appeared to differ with Azimio on claims that Tiaty votes were doctored in favor of President-elect William Ruto and to the disadvantage of Raila Odinga.

According to him, the results announced at the Bomas of Kenya are exact to that declared at his constituency.

“Ile hesabu ilihesabiwa na kutangazwa Chemolingot; Kura yangu, ya MCA, ya Governor, ya senator na ya president ni ile ilitangazwa Bomas. Mimi sijui constituency ingine. Hiyo ingine sasa sijui. Na msiniulize,” he said.

At the same time, the MP expressed willingness to work with Ruto, saying even though his bet failed on August 9, he will be on the frontline in working with Ruto.

Azimio has listed Tiaty as a constituency where results were allegedly manipulated.

Kamket has recently been showing signs of decamping to President-elect Ruto’s side.

A week ago, he said he is willing to work with Ruto and asked him to reach out to him on the phone if he needs him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.