Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – That Deputy President William Ruto has anger management issues, is not in doubt.

So angry he is that he threatened to slap President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House in 2017. Besides, Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa and his Interior counterpart, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, also escaped Ruto’s slaps by a whisker.

Ruto’s anger seems to stem far from when he worked in the late Daniel Moi’s government.

This was confirmed by the family of former Eldoret North MP Reuben Chesire who was the victim of Ruto’s rage.

Speaking during an interview, Chesire’s wife, Alice, confirmed the ongoing rumours that Ruto slapped her husband so hard that his eyes turned red.

Furious Ruto slapped Chesire at State House during the heated campaign season in 2002, a time when the ruling party was on verge of being toppled.

Chesire’s wife and his sister revealed that Ruto’s slap affected their kin emotionally and dragged the former assistant minister down.

According to Alice, the issue was never resolved and every time the DP is making headlines across the country, people especially their neighbors, remind them of what happened at State House.

The family clarified that they have no malice towards DP Ruto in speaking up now and especially with barely 9 days to the elections.

She stated that after the alleged incident, Chesire did not follow through on the police report because he hoped the matter would be resolved internally but the DP never reached out to make peace.

